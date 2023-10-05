Coal India Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹290.65 and closed at ₹291.8. The stock reached a high of ₹291.5 and a low of ₹286 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹177,424.95 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹297.95 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India on that day was 264,373 shares.
05 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹291.8 on last trading day
