Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Rises on Positive Trading Day

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Coal India was ₹424.25 and the close price was ₹419.55. The highest price of the day was ₹450, while the lowest price was ₹416.9. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹271,314.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹422.8 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,141,003 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Coal India is ₹440.25, with a percentage change of 4.93 and a net change of 20.7. This means that the stock has increased by 4.93% and the price has increased by 20.7 points.
