Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 4.93 %. The stock closed at 419.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.25 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Coal India was 424.25 and the close price was 419.55. The highest price of the day was 450, while the lowest price was 416.9. The market capitalization of Coal India is 271,314.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 422.8 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,141,003 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹440.25, up 4.93% from yesterday's ₹419.55

The current stock price of Coal India is 440.25, with a percentage change of 4.93 and a net change of 20.7. This means that the stock has increased by 4.93% and the price has increased by 20.7 points.

06 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹419.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a BSE volume of 1,141,003 shares and closed at a price of 419.55.

