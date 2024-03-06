Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Plummets as Market Reacts Negatively

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹456.7 and closed at ₹455.2. The high for the day was ₹461.7 and the low was ₹453.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹284009.33 crore. The 52-week high was ₹487.75 and the 52-week low was ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 237340 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.