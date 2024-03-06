Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Plummets as Market Reacts Negatively

Coal India stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 460.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 454.7 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹456.7 and closed at ₹455.2. The high for the day was ₹461.7 and the low was ₹453.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹284009.33 crore. The 52-week high was ₹487.75 and the 52-week low was ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 237340 shares.
06 Mar 2024, 09:47:53 AM IST
Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹454.7, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹460.85
The current price of Coal India stock is ₹454.7 with a percent change of -1.33% and a net change of -6.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 09:37:44 AM IST
Coal India share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
6.09%
3 Months
21.86%
6 Months
80.4%
YTD
22.51%
1 Year
104.82%
06 Mar 2024, 09:12:05 AM IST
Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹462.9, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹460.85
Coal India stock is currently priced at ₹462.9, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 2.05. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.44% or ₹2.05.
06 Mar 2024, 08:09:18 AM IST
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹455.2 on last trading day
On the last day, Coal India had a trading volume of 237,340 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹455.2.
