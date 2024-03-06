Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Plummets as Market Reacts Negatively

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 460.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 454.7 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 456.7 and closed at 455.2. The high for the day was 461.7 and the low was 453.85. The market capitalization stood at 284009.33 crore. The 52-week high was 487.75 and the 52-week low was 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 237340 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:47 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹454.7, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹460.85

The current price of Coal India stock is 454.7 with a percent change of -1.33% and a net change of -6.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:37 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.09%
3 Months21.86%
6 Months80.4%
YTD22.51%
1 Year104.82%
06 Mar 2024, 09:12 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹462.9, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹460.85

Coal India stock is currently priced at 462.9, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 2.05. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.44% or 2.05.

06 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹455.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a trading volume of 237,340 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 455.2.

