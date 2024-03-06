Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Plummets as Market Reacts Negatively

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹456.7 and closed at ₹455.2. The high for the day was ₹461.7 and the low was ₹453.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹284009.33 crore. The 52-week high was ₹487.75 and the 52-week low was ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 237340 shares.
The current price of Coal India stock is ₹454.7 with a percent change of -1.33% and a net change of -6.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.09%
|3 Months
|21.86%
|6 Months
|80.4%
|YTD
|22.51%
|1 Year
|104.82%
Coal India stock is currently priced at ₹462.9, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 2.05. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.44% or ₹2.05.
On the last day, Coal India had a trading volume of 237,340 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹455.2.
