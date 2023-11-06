Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges on Strong Trading Day

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST
Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹311.9, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹308.9
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹311.9 with a percent change of 0.97. This means that the stock has increased by 0.97% from its previous value. The net change is 3, indicating that the stock has increased by 3 points. Overall, this suggests that Coal India stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.
06 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹308.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Coal India had a trading volume of 280,823 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹308.9.