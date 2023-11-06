Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges on Strong Trading Day

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹311.9, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹308.9

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹311.9 with a percent change of 0.97. This means that the stock has increased by 0.97% from its previous value. The net change is 3, indicating that the stock has increased by 3 points. Overall, this suggests that Coal India stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.