Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹288.4 and closed at ₹287.9. The stock had a high of ₹290.4 and a low of ₹284. The market capitalization of the company is ₹178,380.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹297.95, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 216,608 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.