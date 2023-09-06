Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Surges as Demand for Coal Rises

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 255.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.4 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India opened at 249.05 and closed at 247.85. The stock reached a high of 255.8 and a low of 247.5. The market capitalization of Coal India is 157,303.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,605,405 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹255.4, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹255.25

The current stock price of Coal India is 255.4, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.15 points, resulting in a 0.06% change.

06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.05%
3 Months7.0%
6 Months13.54%
YTD13.46%
1 Year10.25%
06 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹255.25, up 2.99% from yesterday's ₹247.85

The current stock price of Coal India is 255.25, which represents a 2.99% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.4.

06 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹247.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,605,405. The closing price of the shares was 247.85.

