Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Surges as Demand for Coal Rises

On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹249.05 and closed at ₹247.85. The stock reached a high of ₹255.8 and a low of ₹247.5. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹157,303.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,605,405 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.