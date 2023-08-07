comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 10:39:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.9 -0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.15 -0.37%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.3 1.1%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,513.95 3.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 615.1 0.09%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:50 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 233.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.15 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal IndiaPremium
Coal India

On the last day, Coal India had an open price of 232.05 and a close price of 230.20. The stock's high for the day was 236.40, while the low was 230.55. The company's market capitalization was recorded at 144,022.96 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India's stock was 263.30, while the 52-week low was 205.50. The BSE volume for the day was 435,815 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:50:34 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹234.15, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹233.7

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 234.15 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.19% and the price has increased by 0.45 points.

Click here for Coal India Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:32:37 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹233.95, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹233.7

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 233.95 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% and the net change in price is 0.25 points. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small positive movement.

07 Aug 2023, 10:21:29 AM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹233.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹233.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 233.7. There has been no change in the price, indicating stability. The percent change and net change are also 0, further confirming the lack of movement in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 10:02:32 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹234.7, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹233.7

The current data for Coal India stock is as follows: Price: 234.7 Percent Change: 0.43 Net Change: 1This means that the stock price of Coal India is currently at 234.7. The percent change is 0.43, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:45:48 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹234.65, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹233.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 234.65, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price.

Click here for Coal India Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:34:49 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹234.85, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹233.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 234.85 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 1.15.

07 Aug 2023, 09:33:38 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:18:17 AM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹235.35, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹233.7

The current price of Coal India stock is 235.35, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:03:54 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹233.7, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹230.2

The current stock price of Coal India is 233.7, which represents a 1.52 percent increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.5.

07 Aug 2023, 08:19:01 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹230.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Coal India on BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 435,815. The closing price for the stock was 230.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout