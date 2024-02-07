Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stocks Surge in Positive Trade

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹445.55 and closed at ₹440.25. The stock reached a high of ₹451 and a low of ₹437.2. The company's market capitalization is ₹276,398.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹450 and ₹207.7, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 727,452 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹448.5, which represents a percent change of 1.87 and a net change of 8.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.87% and has seen a net increase of 8.25. Overall, this suggests that Coal India stock is performing positively in the market.
On the last day, the volume of Coal India shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 727,452. The closing price for the shares was ₹440.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!