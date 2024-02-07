Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stocks Surge in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 1.87 %. The stock closed at 440.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 448.5 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 445.55 and closed at 440.25. The stock reached a high of 451 and a low of 437.2. The company's market capitalization is 276,398.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 450 and 207.7, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 727,452 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹448.5, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹440.25

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 448.5, which represents a percent change of 1.87 and a net change of 8.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.87% and has seen a net increase of 8.25. Overall, this suggests that Coal India stock is performing positively in the market.

07 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹440.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Coal India shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 727,452. The closing price for the shares was 440.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!