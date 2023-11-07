Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Plummets as Market Dips

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹314.75 and closed at ₹311.9. The stock reached a high of ₹319.55 and a low of ₹313.05. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹195,111.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹319.55 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 269,835 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.