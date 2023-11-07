Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Plummets as Market Dips

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹314.75 and closed at ₹311.9. The stock reached a high of ₹319.55 and a low of ₹313.05. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹195,111.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹319.55 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 269,835 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is ₹316.45. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a small decline in the value of Coal India stock.
Coal India stock reached a low price of ₹314.15 and a high price of ₹317.45 on the current day.
The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is ₹316.6, which represents a percent change of 1.51. The net change in the stock price is 4.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.64%
|3 Months
|37.97%
|6 Months
|35.95%
|YTD
|40.66%
|1 Year
|28.65%
The current price of Coal India stock is ₹316.6. It has experienced a 1.51% increase in price, with a net change of 4.7.
On the last day of trading, Coal India had a volume of 269,835 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹311.9.
