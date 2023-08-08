Coal India Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM ISTLivemint
Coal India stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 233.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of Coal India was ₹234.1 and the close price was ₹233.7. The stock's high for the day was ₹235.9 and the low was ₹232.3. Coal India has a market capitalization of ₹143,591.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3 and the 52-week low is ₹205.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 244,023 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:22:43 AM IST
