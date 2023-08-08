Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 233.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, the open price of Coal India was 234.1 and the close price was 233.7. The stock's high for the day was 235.9 and the low was 232.3. Coal India has a market capitalization of 143,591.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3 and the 52-week low is 205.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 244,023 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹233.7 yesterday

On the last day, Coal India had a BSE volume of 244,023 shares, with a closing price of 233.7.

