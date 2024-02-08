Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 448.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.55 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 454.9 and closed at 448.5. The stock reached a high of 460.6 and a low of 447.6. The market capitalization for Coal India is 278,894.27 crore rupees. The 52-week high for the stock is 451 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 516,027 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹452.55, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹448.5

The current stock price of Coal India is 452.55 with a 0.9% increase. This represents a net change of 4.05.

08 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹448.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India Ltd on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 516,027. The closing price of the shares was 448.5.

