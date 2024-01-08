Coal India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Hello User
Coal India stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 384.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.35 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 387.6 and closed at 384.7. The highest price it reached during the day was 388.5, while the lowest price was 382.4. The company's market capitalization is 236,864.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.8, and the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 270,261 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹384.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Coal India shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 270,261 shares. The closing price of the shares was 384.7.

