Coal India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹387.6 and closed at ₹384.7. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹388.5, while the lowest price was ₹382.4. The company's market capitalization is ₹236,864.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.8, and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 270,261 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
