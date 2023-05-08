Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Coal India's Stock Plummets amidst Market Turmoil
Coal India's Stock Plummets amidst Market Turmoil

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:06 AM IST Livemint
Coal India

Coal India's open price for the current session was 230.7. The highest price reached during the session was 233.4, while the lowest price was 230.0.

Coal India's stock opened at 230.7 and closed at 237.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 233.4 and a low of 230 during the day. Coal India's market capitalization was 141,866.04 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 263.3 and 164.75, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 176,765 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:06:21 AM IST

Coal India trading at ₹230.85, down -2.74% from yesterday's ₹237.35

Coal India's current stock price is 230.85, which represents a 2.74% decrease from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -6.5.

08 May 2023, 10:47:15 AM IST

Coal India trading at ₹231.25, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹237.35

The current market price of Coal India stock is Rs. 231.25, reflecting a decrease of 2.57% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -6.1, indicating a decline in value. Overall, the stock is experiencing a bearish trend in the market.

08 May 2023, 10:30:48 AM IST

Coal India trading at ₹230.8, down -2.76% from yesterday's ₹237.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Coal India has decreased by 2.76% resulting in a net change of -6.55. The current price of the stock is 230.8. This suggests that the market sentiment towards Coal India is negative, and investors may be selling off their shares. It is important to note that this data is only a snapshot and may not accurately reflect the long-term performance of the company.

08 May 2023, 10:16:04 AM IST

Coal India closed at ₹237.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Coal India was 176765 shares. The close price for the stock was 237.35. No information is provided on the stock's performance or any changes in price or volume from the previous day.

