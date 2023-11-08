Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock rises amidst increasing demand for coal

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹317.45 and closed at ₹316.6. The stock reached a high of ₹318.7 and a low of ₹313.6. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently ₹193,756.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹319.55, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 389,695 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Coal India Top active call options for Coal India at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of ₹320.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹315.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹7.15 (+15.32%) & ₹9.55 (+15.76%) respectively. Top active put options for Coal India at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of ₹315.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹310.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹7.0 (-16.17%) & ₹4.9 (-18.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹316.5, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹314.4 The current stock price of Coal India is ₹316.5. There has been a 0.67% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.1.

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2248.2 15.6 0.7 4189.55 1017.1 256295.05 Coal India 316.95 2.55 0.81 319.55 207.7 195327.67 Sindhu Trade Links 24.05 -0.06 -0.25 32.0 15.3 3708.34 Anmol India 55.6 0.4 0.72 63.4 24.23 316.44 Hemang Resources 37.9 -2.16 -5.39 117.0 30.99 50.03

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Coal India had a low price of ₹314.6 and a high price of ₹317 on the current day.

Coal India November futures opened at 315.95 as against previous close of 314.8 Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 314.8. The bid price for the stock is 315.25, while the offer price is slightly higher at 315.35. The offer quantity is 2100, matching the bid quantity. The stock has a significant open interest of 59329200, indicating strong investor interest and activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹315.55, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹314.4 As of the current data, Coal India stock is priced at ₹315.55 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 1.15.

Coal India Live Updates COAL INDIA More Information

Coal India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.0% 3 Months 38.38% 6 Months 32.96% YTD 39.64% 1 Year 25.93%

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹316.45, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹314.4 The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is ₹316.45. There has been a 0.65 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.05.

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹316.6 on last trading day On the last day, Coal India had a BSE volume of 389,695 shares and closed at a price of ₹316.6.