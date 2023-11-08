Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock rises amidst increasing demand for coal

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹317.45 and closed at ₹316.6. The stock reached a high of ₹318.7 and a low of ₹313.6. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently ₹193,756.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹319.55, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 389,695 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.