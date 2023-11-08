Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock rises amidst increasing demand for coal

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 314.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 316.5 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 317.45 and closed at 316.6. The stock reached a high of 318.7 and a low of 313.6. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently 193,756.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 319.55, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 389,695 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Coal India

Top active call options for Coal India at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of 320.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 315.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.15 (+15.32%) & 9.55 (+15.76%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of 315.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 310.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.0 (-16.17%) & 4.9 (-18.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:39 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹316.5, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹314.4

The current stock price of Coal India is 316.5. There has been a 0.67% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.1.

08 Nov 2023, 10:35 AM IST Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2248.215.60.74189.551017.1256295.05
Coal India316.952.550.81319.55207.7195327.67
Sindhu Trade Links24.05-0.06-0.2532.015.33708.34
Anmol India55.60.40.7263.424.23316.44
Hemang Resources37.9-2.16-5.39117.030.9950.03
08 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Coal India had a low price of 314.6 and a high price of 317 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST Coal India November futures opened at 315.95 as against previous close of 314.8

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 314.8. The bid price for the stock is 315.25, while the offer price is slightly higher at 315.35. The offer quantity is 2100, matching the bid quantity. The stock has a significant open interest of 59329200, indicating strong investor interest and activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹315.55, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹314.4

As of the current data, Coal India stock is priced at 315.55 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 1.15.

08 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months38.38%
6 Months32.96%
YTD39.64%
1 Year25.93%
08 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹316.45, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹314.4

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 316.45. There has been a 0.65 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.05.

08 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹316.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a BSE volume of 389,695 shares and closed at a price of 316.6.

