Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹257 and closed at ₹255.9. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹274.35, while the lowest was ₹254.75. The company's market capitalization is ₹168,858.76 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹263.3 and the lowest was ₹207.7. On the BSE, a total of 6,693,746 shares of Coal India were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹275.25, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹274 The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is at ₹275.25. There has been a 0.46 percent change, with a net change of 1.25. Share Via

Coal India September futures opened at 274.85 as against previous close of 274.65 Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of INR 272.45, with a bid price of INR 273.1 and an offer price of INR 273.35. The offer quantity stands at 16800, while the bid quantity is 8400. The open interest for Coal India is 84113400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹273.5, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹274 The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹273.5. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.5, which means the stock has decreased by 0.5 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value. Share Via

Coal India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 19.1% 3 Months 13.93% 6 Months 21.89% YTD 21.75% 1 Year 14.72% Share Via

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹274, up 7.07% from yesterday's ₹255.9 The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹274, which represents a 7.07% increase. The net change is 18.1, indicating a significant positive movement in the stock. Share Via

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹255.9 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,693,746. The closing price of the shares was ₹255.9. Share Via