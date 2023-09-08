Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹257 and closed at ₹255.9. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹274.35, while the lowest was ₹254.75. The company's market capitalization is ₹168,858.76 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹263.3 and the lowest was ₹207.7. On the BSE, a total of 6,693,746 shares of Coal India were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.