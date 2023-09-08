Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 274 per share. The stock is currently trading at 275.25 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 257 and closed at 255.9. The highest price it reached during the day was 274.35, while the lowest was 254.75. The company's market capitalization is 168,858.76 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 263.3 and the lowest was 207.7. On the BSE, a total of 6,693,746 shares of Coal India were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹275.25, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹274

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is at 275.25. There has been a 0.46 percent change, with a net change of 1.25.

08 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Coal India September futures opened at 274.85 as against previous close of 274.65

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of INR 272.45, with a bid price of INR 273.1 and an offer price of INR 273.35. The offer quantity stands at 16800, while the bid quantity is 8400. The open interest for Coal India is 84113400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹273.5, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹274

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 273.5. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.5, which means the stock has decreased by 0.5 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

08 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week19.1%
3 Months13.93%
6 Months21.89%
YTD21.75%
1 Year14.72%
08 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹274, up 7.07% from yesterday's ₹255.9

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 274, which represents a 7.07% increase. The net change is 18.1, indicating a significant positive movement in the stock.

08 Sep 2023, 08:21 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹255.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,693,746. The closing price of the shares was 255.9.

