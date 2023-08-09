Coal India Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM ISTLivemint
Coal India stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 232.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.25 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹232.55 and closed at ₹232.85. The stock reached a high of ₹235.3 and a low of ₹229.4. The company has a market capitalization of ₹141,896.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3 and the 52-week low is ₹207.1. The BSE volume for the day was 430,810 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2023, 08:16:53 AM IST
