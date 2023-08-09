comScore
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 232.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.25 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India opened at 232.55 and closed at 232.85. The stock reached a high of 235.3 and a low of 229.4. The company has a market capitalization of 141,896.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3 and the 52-week low is 207.1. The BSE volume for the day was 430,810 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:16:53 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹232.85 yesterday

On the last day, Coal India witnessed a trading volume of 430,810 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 232.85.

