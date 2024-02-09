Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 452.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 459.3 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 455 and closed at 452.55. The highest price reached during the day was 468.5, while the lowest price was 450.05. The market capitalization of the company is 283,054.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 460.6, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 592,402 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹452.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Coal India recorded a total of 592,402 shares. The closing price for the day was 452.55.

