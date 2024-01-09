Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India shares rise on strong quarterly results

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 380.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 383.25 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India opened at 386.15 and closed at 384.35. The stock reached a high of 388.65 and a low of 379.25. The market capitalization of Coal India is 234,522.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 395.8 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1,016,657.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹383.25, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹380.55

The stock price of Coal India is currently 383.25, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 2.7. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.37%
3 Months21.35%
6 Months62.74%
YTD1.17%
1 Year77.55%
09 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹380.55, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹384.35

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 380.55. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.8, suggesting a decrease of 3.8 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

09 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹384.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Coal India shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,016,657 shares. The closing price of the shares was 384.35.

