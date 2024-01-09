Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India shares rise on strong quarterly results

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹386.15 and closed at ₹384.35. The stock reached a high of ₹388.65 and a low of ₹379.25. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹234,522.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹395.8 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1,016,657.
The stock price of Coal India is currently ₹383.25, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 2.7. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.37%
|3 Months
|21.35%
|6 Months
|62.74%
|YTD
|1.17%
|1 Year
|77.55%
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is ₹380.55. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.8 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day, the volume of Coal India shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,016,657 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹384.35.
