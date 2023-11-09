Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock surges as demand for coal rises

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 314.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.35 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 316.35 and closed at 314.4. The stock reached a high of 318.2 and a low of 314.6. Its market capitalization is 195,574.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 319.55 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 234,203 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹317.35, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹314.4

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 317.35, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 2.95. This means that the stock has increased by 0.94% with a net gain of 2.95.

09 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹314.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 234,203 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 314.4.

