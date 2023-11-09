Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock surges as demand for coal rises

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹316.35 and closed at ₹314.4. The stock reached a high of ₹318.2 and a low of ₹314.6. Its market capitalization is ₹195,574.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹319.55 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 234,203 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is ₹317.35, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 2.95. This means that the stock has increased by 0.94% with a net gain of 2.95.
