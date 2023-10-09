Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stocks plummet as demand for coal declines

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹289.55 and closed at ₹289.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹291.15, while the lowest was ₹287.1. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at ₹177,332.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹297.95, and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 196,094 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Coal India October futures opened at 287.3 as against previous close of 288.5 Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 286.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 287.2, while the offer price is 287.4. The offer quantity stands at 4200, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 12600, representing the number of shares investors are willing to buy. The open interest for Coal India is recorded at 74260200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹285.7, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹287.75 The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is ₹285.7. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.05, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.05. Share Via

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹287.75, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹289.45 The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is at ₹287.75 with a percent change of -0.59 and a net change of -1.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.59% and the actual decrease in value is 1.7 rupees. Share Via

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹289.45 on last trading day On the last day, the trading volume for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 196,094 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹289.45. Share Via