Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stocks plummet as demand for coal declines

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 287.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 285.7 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 289.55 and closed at 289.45. The highest price reached during the day was 291.15, while the lowest was 287.1. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at 177,332.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 297.95, and the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 196,094 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Coal India October futures opened at 287.3 as against previous close of 288.5

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 286.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 287.2, while the offer price is 287.4. The offer quantity stands at 4200, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 12600, representing the number of shares investors are willing to buy. The open interest for Coal India is recorded at 74260200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹285.7, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹287.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 285.7. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.05, which means that the stock price has decreased by 2.05.

09 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹287.75, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹289.45

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is at 287.75 with a percent change of -0.59 and a net change of -1.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.59% and the actual decrease in value is 1.7 rupees.

09 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹289.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 196,094 shares. The closing price for the stock was 289.45.

