Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stocks plummet as demand for coal declines

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹289.55 and closed at ₹289.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹291.15, while the lowest was ₹287.1. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at ₹177,332.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹297.95, and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 196,094 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.