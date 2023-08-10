Coal India Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Coal India stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 230.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.7 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Coal India's stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹234.7 on the last trading day. The highest price for the day was ₹235.7 and the lowest was ₹230.65. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at ₹144,639.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3 and the 52-week low is ₹207.1. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:00:12 AM IST
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹230.25 yesterday
On the last day, the BSE volume for Coal India was 1,116,170 shares, with a closing price of ₹230.25.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!