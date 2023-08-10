Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 230.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.7 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

Coal India's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 234.7 on the last trading day. The highest price for the day was 235.7 and the lowest was 230.65. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at 144,639.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3 and the 52-week low is 207.1. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹230.25 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Coal India was 1,116,170 shares, with a closing price of 230.25.

