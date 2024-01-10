Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 380.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 385.25 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 383.05 and closed at 380.55. The highest price reached during the day was 387.9, while the lowest price was 382.15. The company has a market capitalization of 237,419.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.8, and the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 498,030 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹380.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a BSE volume of 498,030 shares with a closing price of 380.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.