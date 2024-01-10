Coal India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹383.05 and closed at ₹380.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹387.9, while the lowest price was ₹382.15. The company has a market capitalization of ₹237,419.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.8, and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 498,030 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.