Coal India Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 287.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 287.65 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, the open price of Coal India was 286 and the close price was 287.75. The stock reached a high of 288.9 and a low of 283.15. The market capitalization of Coal India is 177,270.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 297.95 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 115,202 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹287.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a BSE volume of 115,202 shares and closed at a price of 287.75.

