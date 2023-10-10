Coal India Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, the open price of Coal India was ₹286 and the close price was ₹287.75. The stock reached a high of ₹288.9 and a low of ₹283.15. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹177,270.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹297.95 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 115,202 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.