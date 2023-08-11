Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stocks Plummet as Demand for Coal Declines

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST

Coal India stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 234.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.7 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 235.9 and closed at 234.7. The highest price reached during the day was 236.8, while the lowest was 234.4. The company's market capitalization is 144,639.23 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 263.3 and 207.1 respectively. A total of 242,097 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Click here for Coal India Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Coal India Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.11%
3 Months-6.26%
6 Months9.48%
YTD4.38%
1 Year6.85%
11 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:21 AM IST Coal India August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 232.35

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 234.9. The bid price and offer price are both 0.0, indicating that there are currently no buyers or sellers in the market. The open interest is 77,313,600, suggesting a significant level of trading activity in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

