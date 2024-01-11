Coal India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : Coal India's stock opened at ₹386.75 and closed at ₹385.25 on the last day. The day's high was ₹386.75, while the low was ₹376. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹235,385.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹395.8, and the 52-week low was ₹207.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 913,505 shares on the last day.

