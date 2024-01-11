Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 385.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 381.95 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : Coal India's stock opened at 386.75 and closed at 385.25 on the last day. The day's high was 386.75, while the low was 376. The market capitalization of Coal India is 235,385.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 395.8, and the 52-week low was 207.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 913,505 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹385.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 913,505. The closing price for the stock was 385.25.

