Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India closed today at 234.05, up 0.19% from yesterday's 233.6
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India closed today at ₹234.05, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹233.6

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:08 PM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 233.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.05 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal IndiaPremium
Coal India

On the last day, the open price of Coal India was 234.15, and the close price was also 234. The stock had a high of 235.65 and a low of 232.85. Coal India's market capitalization is 143,961.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 263.3, and the 52-week low was 178.1. On the BSE, 237,441 shares of Coal India were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:08:49 PM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India closed today at ₹234.05, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹233.6

Today, Coal India's stock closed at 234.05, representing a 0.19% increase from the previous day's closing price of 233.6. The net change in price was 0.45.

11 Jul 2023, 03:20:59 PM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹233.95, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 233.95. There has been a 0.15 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.35, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 03:00:04 PM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹234, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 234 with a percent change of 0.17. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.17% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 0.4, indicating that the stock has gained 0.4 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively, albeit with a small increase.

11 Jul 2023, 02:45:47 PM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹234.2, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹233.6

Coal India's stock price is currently 234.2, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:36:41 PM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹234.35, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current stock price of Coal India is 234.35 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:22:03 PM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹234.9, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 234.9, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.56% and has risen by 1.3 points.

11 Jul 2023, 02:01:00 PM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹235.1, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current stock price of Coal India is 235.1 with a percentage change of 0.64 and a net change of 1.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.64% or 1.5 from its previous value.

11 Jul 2023, 01:46:46 PM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹235, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current price of Coal India stock is 235, with a percent change of 0.6% and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.6%, resulting in a net increase of 1.4.

11 Jul 2023, 01:31:00 PM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹235, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 235 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.6% and the net change in price is 1.4 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:22:30 PM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹234.85, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 234.85 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 1.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% and the value has gone up by 1.25 rupees.

11 Jul 2023, 01:06:56 PM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹235, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹233.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 235, with a 0.6 percent change and a net change of 1.4.

11 Jul 2023, 12:47:07 PM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹234.9, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current stock price of Coal India is 234.9 with a net change of 1.3, representing a percent change of 0.56. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 12:40:51 PM IST

11 Jul 2023, 12:30:52 PM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹234.85, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current stock price of Coal India is 234.85. It has experienced a 0.54% percent change, resulting in a net change of 1.25.

11 Jul 2023, 12:16:40 PM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹234.4, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 234.4. There has been a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing steadily with a slight upward trend.

11 Jul 2023, 12:00:09 PM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹234.4, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 234.4, with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.34% and the net change is an increase of 0.8 units. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight upward movement in its price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:48:06 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹234.5, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current stock price of Coal India is 234.5, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock has increased by 0.39% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.9 points. This indicates a slight upward movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:33:26 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹234.85, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current stock price of Coal India is 234.85. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.25 points.

11 Jul 2023, 11:21:20 AM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹234.85, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current price of Coal India stock is 234.85, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 1.25. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

11 Jul 2023, 11:05:06 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹235.45, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹233.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 235.45, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 10:49:18 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹234.4, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 234.4, which represents a percent change of 0.34. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock is 0.8, suggesting a small positive movement. Overall, this data indicates a minor upward trend in the Coal India stock.

11 Jul 2023, 10:30:45 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹235.1, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 235.1. There has been a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1.5.

11 Jul 2023, 10:17:49 AM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹234.35, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is 234.35 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.32% and the price has increased by 0.75 points.

11 Jul 2023, 10:00:44 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹234.05, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 234.05 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.19% and the actual increase in the price is 0.45 rupees. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 09:46:34 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹234.5, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current price of Coal India stock is 234.5. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.9, meaning that the stock has increased by 0.9 points.

11 Jul 2023, 09:36:25 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹234.1, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current stock price of Coal India is 234.1, with a net change of 0.5 and a percent change of 0.21. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:31:23 AM IST

11 Jul 2023, 09:22:07 AM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹233.95, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current stock price of Coal India is 233.95 with a net change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase of 0.15 percent.

11 Jul 2023, 09:05:52 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹233.6, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹234

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is 233.6 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.17% and the net change is -0.4.

11 Jul 2023, 08:10:23 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹234 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 237,441. The closing price for the shares was 234.

