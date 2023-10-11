Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Surge on Strong Q3 Earnings

On the last day, Coal India opened at a price of ₹287.7 and closed at ₹287.65. The stock reached a high of ₹303.95 and a low of ₹287.65. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹186,823.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹297.95 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 782,972 shares.
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹305, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.61% and the price has gone up by 1.85 points.
On the last day of trading for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 782,972 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹287.65.
