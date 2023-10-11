Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Surge on Strong Q3 Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Coal India stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 303.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 305 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India opened at a price of 287.7 and closed at 287.65. The stock reached a high of 303.95 and a low of 287.65. The market capitalization of Coal India is 186,823.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 297.95 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 782,972 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹305, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹303.15

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 305, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.61% and the price has gone up by 1.85 points.

11 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹287.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 782,972 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 287.65.

