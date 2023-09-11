Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 2.94 %. The stock closed at 274 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.05 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

Coal India's stock opened at 274.95 and closed at the same price for the day. The stock reached a high of 284.4 and a low of 270.85. The market capitalization of Coal India is 173,819.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 284.4, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,871 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹274 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Coal India shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,394,871 shares. The closing price of Coal India shares on that day was 274.

