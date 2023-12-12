comScore
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India shares plunge as demand for coal declines
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India shares plunge as demand for coal declines

5 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2023, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 353.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 350.5 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price TodayPremium
Coal India Stock Price Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2023, 11:25:54 AM IST

Coal India December futures opened at 355.9 as against previous close of 355.4

Coal India is a leading stock in the coal mining industry. Currently, the spot price of the stock is 350.7, with a bid price of 352.6 and an offer price of 352.8. There are 2100 shares available for bidding and 4200 shares available for purchase. The stock has a high open interest of 54,938,100, indicating strong investor interest. Overall, Coal India is an attractive investment option in the mining sector.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Dec 2023, 11:14:42 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Coal India stock today was 348.6, while the high price was 354.6.

12 Dec 2023, 11:10:24 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹350.5, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹353.75

The current data of Coal India stock shows that its price is 350.5 with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -3.25. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a decrease in its price by 3.25.

12 Dec 2023, 10:40:03 AM IST

Top active options for Coal India

Top active call options for Coal India at 12 Dec 10:40 were at strike price of 360.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 355.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 5.85 (-24.52%) & 7.55 (-22.96%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 12 Dec 10:40 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 340.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 8.8 (+34.35%) & 4.55 (+42.19%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

12 Dec 2023, 10:34:53 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2880.024.050.844189.551017.1328320.32
Coal India349.35-4.4-1.24362.55207.7215294.91
Sindhu Trade Links28.22-0.23-0.8132.015.34351.32
Anmol India64.780.91.4165.9524.23368.69
Hemang Resources40.880.160.39117.030.9953.96
12 Dec 2023, 10:20:05 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹349.6, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹353.75

12 Dec 2023, 09:50:03 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates

12 Dec 2023, 09:45:37 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹352.5, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹353.75

12 Dec 2023, 09:33:19 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.3%
3 Months21.7%
6 Months54.43%
YTD57.14%
1 Year54.53%
12 Dec 2023, 09:08:18 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹353.75, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹351.05

12 Dec 2023, 08:08:40 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹351.05 on last trading day

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App