Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India shares plunge as demand for coal declines

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India is a leading stock in the coal mining industry. Currently, the spot price of the stock is 350.7, with a bid price of 352.6 and an offer price of 352.8. There are 2100 shares available for bidding and 4200 shares available for purchase. The stock has a high open interest of 54,938,100, indicating strong investor interest. Overall, Coal India is an attractive investment option in the mining sector.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The low price of Coal India stock today was ₹348.6, while the high price was ₹354.6.
The current data of Coal India stock shows that its price is ₹350.5 with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -3.25. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a decrease in its price by ₹3.25.
Top active call options for Coal India at 12 Dec 10:40 were at strike price of ₹360.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹355.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹5.85 (-24.52%) & ₹7.55 (-22.96%) respectively.
Top active put options for Coal India at 12 Dec 10:40 were at strike price of ₹350.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹340.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹8.8 (+34.35%) & ₹4.55 (+42.19%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Enterprises
|2880.0
|24.05
|0.84
|4189.55
|1017.1
|328320.32
|Coal India
|349.35
|-4.4
|-1.24
|362.55
|207.7
|215294.91
|Sindhu Trade Links
|28.22
|-0.23
|-0.81
|32.0
|15.3
|4351.32
|Anmol India
|64.78
|0.9
|1.41
|65.95
|24.23
|368.69
|Hemang Resources
|40.88
|0.16
|0.39
|117.0
|30.99
|53.96
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.3%
|3 Months
|21.7%
|6 Months
|54.43%
|YTD
|57.14%
|1 Year
|54.53%
