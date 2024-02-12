Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India stocks plummet as demand for coal decreases

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -2.84 %. The stock closed at 455.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 442.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 463.55 and closed at 459.3. The stock reached a high of 463.55 and a low of 435.7. The market capitalization of Coal India is 280,835.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 468.5 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 1,236,910 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹442.75, down -2.84% from yesterday's ₹455.7

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 442.75, which represents a decrease of -2.84% from the previous price. The net change in the stock price is -12.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

12 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.67%
3 Months27.88%
6 Months94.21%
YTD21.33%
1 Year112.63%
12 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹455.7, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹459.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 455.7 with a percent change of -0.78. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.6, indicating a decrease of 3.6 in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹459.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Coal India was 1,236,910 shares, with a closing price of 459.3.

