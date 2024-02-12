Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India stocks plummet as demand for coal decreases

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹463.55 and closed at ₹459.3. The stock reached a high of ₹463.55 and a low of ₹435.7. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹280,835.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹468.5 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 1,236,910 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹442.75, which represents a decrease of -2.84% from the previous price. The net change in the stock price is -12.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.67%
|3 Months
|27.88%
|6 Months
|94.21%
|YTD
|21.33%
|1 Year
|112.63%
The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is ₹455.7 with a percent change of -0.78. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.6, indicating a decrease of ₹3.6 in the stock price.
On the last day, the BSE volume of Coal India was 1,236,910 shares, with a closing price of ₹459.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!