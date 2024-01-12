Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹386 and closed at ₹381.95. The stock reached a high of ₹388.8 and a low of ₹383.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹236,741.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.8, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 558,021 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India stock's low price for the day was ₹380 and the high price was ₹385.65.
The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹382 with a percent change of -0.56. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.56% from its previous value. The net change is -2.15, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹2.15. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the stock price of Coal India.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.1%
|3 Months
|15.85%
|6 Months
|67.18%
|YTD
|2.22%
|1 Year
|80.11%
The current stock price of Coal India is ₹384.15 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Coal India traded a total volume of 558,021 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was recorded at ₹381.95.
