Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 384.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 386 and closed at 381.95. The stock reached a high of 388.8 and a low of 383.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is 236,741.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.8, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 558,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India stock's low price for the day was 380 and the high price was 385.65.

12 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹382, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹384.15

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is 382 with a percent change of -0.56. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.56% from its previous value. The net change is -2.15, indicating that the stock has decreased by 2.15. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the stock price of Coal India.

12 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.1%
3 Months15.85%
6 Months67.18%
YTD2.22%
1 Year80.11%
12 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹384.15, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹381.95

The current stock price of Coal India is 384.15 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹381.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India traded a total volume of 558,021 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was recorded at 381.95.

