Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India closed today at 234.15, up 0.06% from yesterday's 234

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 234 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.15 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, the open price of Coal India was 233.05 and the close price was 233.6. The stock reached a high of 235.75 and a low of 233.05. The company has a market capitalization of 144,238.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 263.3 and the 52-week low was 186.95. The BSE volume for the day was 198,429 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:00 PM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India closed today at ₹234.15, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹234

Today, the closing price of Coal India stock was 234.15, which represents a net change of 0.15 and a percent change of 0.06 from the previous day's closing price of 234. Overall, the stock price remained relatively stable with only a slight increase.

12 Jul 2023, 03:16 PM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹234.05, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹234

Coal India's stock price is currently at 234.05, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹235.05, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹234

The current data for Coal India stock shows that its price is 235.05. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change in the stock's price is 1.05, suggesting a small positive movement.

Click here for Coal India Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:47 PM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹234.9, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹234

The current stock price of Coal India is 234.9 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.38% or 0.9 points.

12 Jul 2023, 02:33 PM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹235.1, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹234

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 235.1, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹235.1, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹234

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 235.1 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.47% from the previous day's closing price and the net change in the stock price is 1.1.

12 Jul 2023, 02:02 PM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹235.15, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹234

The current price of Coal India stock is 235.15. There has been a 0.49 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.15.

Click here for Coal India Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:52 PM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹235.45, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹234

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 235.45, which represents a percent change of 0.62. This means that the stock has increased by 0.62% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 1.45, indicating that the stock has increased by 1.45 in value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:32 PM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹234.75, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹234

As of the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 234.75. There has been a 0.32% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 0.75.

12 Jul 2023, 01:01 PM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹235, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹234

The current stock price of Coal India is 235 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.43% and the net change in the stock price is 1.

12 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹234.9, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹234

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 234.9 with a percent change of 0.38. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.38% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 0.9, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.9. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight increase in value.

Click here for Coal India AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:34 PM IST Coal India Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹235.25, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹234

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 235.25. There has been a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.25, which further confirms the small rise in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹235.2, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹234

The current stock price of Coal India is 235.2 with a net change of 1.2, resulting in a percent change of 0.51. These figures suggest that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.51% from its previous value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:04 PM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹235, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹234

The current stock price of Coal India is 235. There has been a 0.43 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.

12 Jul 2023, 11:48 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹235, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹234

The current stock price of Coal India is 235. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.

Click here for Coal India News

12 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹234.95, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹234.0

The current stock price of Coal India is 234.95, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹235, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹234

The current stock price of Coal India is 235, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹235.1, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹234

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 235.1. There has been a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 1.1.

12 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹235.1, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹234

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 235.1. There has been a 0.47 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 1.1 units.

Click here for Coal India Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹235, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹234

The current data for Coal India stock indicates that the price is 235, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.43% and has gained 1 point.

12 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹235.05, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹234

The current stock price of Coal India is 235.05 with a net change of 1.05 and a percent change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹235.05, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹234

The current data for Coal India stock shows that its price is 235.05 with a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase. The net change of the stock is 1.05, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock is performing well with a small gain in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:54 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹235.7, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹234

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 235.7. There has been a 0.73 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.7.

Click here for Coal India Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹236.45, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹234

The current stock price of Coal India is 236.45, which represents a 1.05% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.45.

12 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹235.2, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹234

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 235.2, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.51% or 1.2. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

12 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹234.05, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹233.6

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 234.05, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.19%, resulting in a net increase of 0.45.

12 Jul 2023, 08:20 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹233.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, a total of 198,429 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 233.6.

