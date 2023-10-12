Coal India Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹305 and closed at ₹303.15. The stock reached a high of ₹305 and a low of ₹299.55. Coal India has a market capitalization of ₹185,775.45 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹303.95, while its 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 320,566 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST
