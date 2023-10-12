Coal India Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

Hello User
Coal India stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 303.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 301.45 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 305 and closed at 303.15. The stock reached a high of 305 and a low of 299.55. Coal India has a market capitalization of 185,775.45 crore. Its 52-week high is 303.95, while its 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 320,566 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹303.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Coal India shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 320,566 shares. The closing price of the shares was 303.15.

