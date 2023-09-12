Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹284.9 and closed at ₹282.05. The stock reached a high of ₹284.9 and a low of ₹277.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹171,909.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock stand at ₹284.4 and ₹207.7 respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 629,642 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.