Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Coal India stock price went down today, 12 Sep 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 282.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 278.95 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 284.9 and closed at 282.05. The stock reached a high of 284.9 and a low of 277.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 171,909.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock stand at 284.4 and 207.7 respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 629,642 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹278.95, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹282.05

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is 278.95. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.1, suggesting a decline in the stock value.

12 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹282.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Coal India was 629,642 shares. The closing price for the stock was 282.05.

