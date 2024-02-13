Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stocks Surge as Demand for Coal Rises

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at ₹459.95 and closed at ₹455.7. The stock reached its highest point of the day at ₹459.95 and its lowest point at ₹430.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹266,876.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹468.5 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 576,265 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of ₹440.75. The bid price stands at ₹435.95 with a bid quantity of 2100 shares. The offer price is ₹436.2 with an offer quantity of 4200 shares. The open interest for Coal India is at 64,864,800 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Coal India is ₹442.05, which represents a 2.08% increase in value. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market. The net change in the stock price is 9, suggesting that it has risen by a total of 9 points. Overall, these figures indicate that Coal India's stock is performing well and experiencing growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.69%
|3 Months
|13.19%
|6 Months
|85.04%
|YTD
|15.11%
|1 Year
|104.63%
On the last day of trading, the total volume of shares traded for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 576,265 shares.
