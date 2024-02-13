Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stocks Surge as Demand for Coal Rises

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 2.08 %. The stock closed at 433.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 442.05 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at 459.95 and closed at 455.7. The stock reached its highest point of the day at 459.95 and its lowest point at 430.35. The company's market capitalization is 266,876.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 468.5 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 576,265 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Coal India February futures opened at 443.8 as against previous close of 430.3

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 440.75. The bid price stands at 435.95 with a bid quantity of 2100 shares. The offer price is 436.2 with an offer quantity of 4200 shares. The open interest for Coal India is at 64,864,800 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

The current stock price of Coal India is 442.05, which represents a 2.08% increase in value. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market. The net change in the stock price is 9, suggesting that it has risen by a total of 9 points. Overall, these figures indicate that Coal India's stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

13 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.69%
3 Months13.19%
6 Months85.04%
YTD15.11%
1 Year104.63%
The current data of Coal India stock shows that its price is 442.05. There has been a 2.08% percent change, which translates to a net change of 9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹455.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the total volume of shares traded for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 576,265 shares. The closing price for the stock was 455.7.

