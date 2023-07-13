comScore
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India closed today at ₹229.9, down -1.82% from yesterday's ₹234.15

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -1.82 %. The stock closed at 234.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.9 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal IndiaPremium
Coal India

On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at 235.35 and closed at 234. The stock reached a high of 237.2 and a low of 233.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at 144,300.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3, while the 52-week low is 186.95. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 330,158 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:06:32 PM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed today at ₹229.9, down -1.82% from yesterday's ₹234.15

Today, the closing price of Coal India stock was 229.9, which represents a decrease of 1.82% from the previous day's closing price of 234.15. The net change in the stock price was -4.25.

13 Jul 2023, 03:15:15 PM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹229.8, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 229.8, with a percent change of -1.86 and a net change of -4.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.86% and has dropped by 4.35.

13 Jul 2023, 03:01:39 PM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹229.75, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 229.75, with a percent change of -1.88 and a net change of -4.4. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:46:40 PM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹229.5, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 229.5, with a percent change of -1.99 and a net change of -4.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.99% and the actual decrease in price is 4.65.

13 Jul 2023, 02:33:17 PM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹229.8, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 229.8. There has been a percent change of -1.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.35, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.35.

13 Jul 2023, 02:15:02 PM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹229.6, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 229.6, which represents a percent change of -1.94 and a net change of -4.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:01:49 PM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹229.5, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price of the stock is 229.5. There has been a percent change of -1.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.65, which means that the stock price has fallen by 4.65.

13 Jul 2023, 01:49:55 PM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹230.15, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹234.15

13 Jul 2023, 01:36:32 PM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹230.45, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 230.45, with a percent change of -1.58. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.58% compared to its previous value. The net change is -3.7, indicating a decrease of 3.7 in the stock's value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:16:38 PM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹231.0, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 231.0. There has been a percent change of -1.35, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock is currently experiencing a decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:01:39 PM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹230.65, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 230.65. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.49%, resulting in a net change of -3.5.

13 Jul 2023, 12:45:14 PM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹230.7, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 230.7 with a percent change of -1.47 and a net change of -3.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.47% and the value has decreased by 3.45. This indicates a downward trend in the stock price of Coal India.

13 Jul 2023, 12:37:09 PM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹230.8, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 230.8, with a percent change of -1.43 and a net change of -3.35. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.43% and has decreased by 3.35 in total.

13 Jul 2023, 12:21:59 PM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹231.4, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹234.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 231.4 with a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -2.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.17% and the net change in price is a decrease of 2.75.

13 Jul 2023, 12:00:03 PM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹230, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 230. There has been a percent change of -1.77, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.15, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.15.

13 Jul 2023, 11:48:23 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹230.1, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 230.1. There has been a percent change of -1.73, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.05, suggesting a decline in the stock price of Coal India.

13 Jul 2023, 11:36:04 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹230.5, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is 230.5 with a percent change of -1.56 and a net change of -3.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. The stock is currently trading at a price of 230.5, which is lower than its previous value.

13 Jul 2023, 11:15:49 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹231.25, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 231.25, with a percent change of -1.24 and a net change of -2.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.24% or 2.9.

13 Jul 2023, 10:50:20 AM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹232.2, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 232.2, with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -1.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 10:33:01 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹232.2, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 232.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.83%, resulting in a net change of -1.95.

13 Jul 2023, 10:05:35 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹233.45, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 233.45, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -0.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and the actual decrease in price is 0.7.

13 Jul 2023, 09:38:07 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:33:47 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹234.1, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is 234.1 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.02% and the net change is a decrease of 0.05. Overall, the stock price for Coal India is slightly down.

13 Jul 2023, 09:18:15 AM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹234.85, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 234.85. There has been a percent change of 0.3, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that there has been a slight upward movement in the Coal India stock.

13 Jul 2023, 09:04:35 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹234.15, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹234

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 234.15. There has been a very slight percent change of 0.06, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a minimal change in the stock's price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with only a slight fluctuation in value.

13 Jul 2023, 08:02:42 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹234 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Coal India shares traded on the BSE was 330,158. The closing price of these shares was 234.

