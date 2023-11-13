Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stock Surges in Positive Trade

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹331.95 and closed at ₹323.45. The stock reached a high of ₹336.8 and a low of ₹328.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹204,787.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹326.1, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 592,442 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.65%
|3 Months
|38.56%
|6 Months
|37.59%
|YTD
|43.7%
|1 Year
|27.52%
The current stock price of Coal India is ₹333.35 with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 1.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5% from the previous trading day and has risen by 1.65 points.
On the last day, Coal India had a BSE volume of 592,442 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹323.45.
