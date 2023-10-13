Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹304.45 and closed at ₹301.45. The high for the day was ₹309.1 while the low was ₹302.2. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹189,349.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹305 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 362,903 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is ₹307.25, with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 5.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.92% and has gained 5.8 points.
On the last day, Coal India's BSE volume was 362,903 shares, and the closing price was ₹301.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!