Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 301.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 307.25 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 304.45 and closed at 301.45. The high for the day was 309.1 while the low was 302.2. The market capitalization of Coal India is 189,349.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 305 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 362,903 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹307.25, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹301.45

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 307.25, with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 5.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.92% and has gained 5.8 points.

13 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹301.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India's BSE volume was 362,903 shares, and the closing price was 301.45.

