Coal India Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Coal India stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -2.94 %. The stock closed at 278.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 270.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Coal India was 280, while the close price was 278.95. The stock's high price during the day was 280, and the low price was 268.8. The market capitalization of Coal India is 166,855.87 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 284.9, and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 1,057,522 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹278.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1,057,522 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 278.95.

