Mon Aug 14 2023 09:36:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.35 -1.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 562.5 -2.04%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 596.95 -2.41%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.1 -0.42%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,604.95 -0.87%
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 14 Aug 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 234.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.95 per share.

Coal IndiaPremium
Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 234.65 and closed at 234.95. The highest price reached during the day was 235.55, while the lowest price was 233.8. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at 144,793.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3, and the 52-week low is 207.1. The BSE volume for the day was 318,503 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:32:44 AM IST

Coal India Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.49%
3 Months-5.1%
6 Months11.06%
YTD4.38%
1 Year7.46%
14 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:20:13 AM IST

Coal India August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 232.15

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 234.9. The bid and offer prices are both at 0.0, with no bid or offer quantities. The stock has an open interest of 77,044,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:00:22 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹234.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 318,503. The closing price for the shares was 234.95.

