Coal India Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹234.65 and closed at ₹234.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹235.55, while the lowest price was ₹233.8. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at ₹144,793.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3, and the 52-week low is ₹207.1. The BSE volume for the day was 318,503 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.49%
|3 Months
|-5.1%
|6 Months
|11.06%
|YTD
|4.38%
|1 Year
|7.46%
Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 234.9. The bid and offer prices are both at 0.0, with no bid or offer quantities. The stock has an open interest of 77,044,800.
On the last day of trading for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 318,503. The closing price for the shares was ₹234.95.
