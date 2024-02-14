Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 4.47 %. The stock closed at 433.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.4 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Coal India was 442.05, while the close price was 433.05. The stock had a high of 457.95 and a low of 434.05. The market capitalization for Coal India is 278,801.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 468.5, and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 2,302,306 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹433.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Coal India shares traded on the BSE was 2,302,306 shares. The closing price of the shares was 433.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!