Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 279.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 280.85 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 271.05 and closed at 270.75. The highest price reached during the day was 281.45, while the lowest was 269.25. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at 172,340.7 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 284.9 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 860,897 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹280.85, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹279.65

The current stock price of Coal India is 280.85. It has experienced a 0.43 percent change, with a net change of 1.2.

14 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹270.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 860,897. The closing price for the stock was 270.75.

